Instagram Model Anna Louise Leaves Little To The Imagination In Topless Instagram Video

Instagram model Anna Louise is busy sharing some revealing photos with her Instagram fans. Her two newest posts showed her going topless in different places, with one being a video and another being a photo. In particular, her newest video appears to be a hit among her fans, with over 96,000 views in the past three hours. It showed Anna sitting on top of a desk, as she flipped through a book that she rested on her knee. She went topless, only wearing a light pink bikini bottom. The model placed her left hand over her chest to censor it, and wore her hair down in a middle part. Behind Louise, you could see a couple of decor pieces like a framed butterfly print and a typewriter.

And yesterday, Anna shared another topless photo. The image was shot at the beach, as she wore only a pair of white thong bikini bottoms and a brimmed hat. Behind her was the ocean, and Louise smiled as she looked at the camera over her left shoulder. She posed in such a way as to accentuate all of her curves, and hugged her chest with her left hand. The update received over 27,000 likes.

On the same day that Anna posted the topless photo at the beach, she also shared an Instagram video that was watched over 146,000 times. The post showed the model sitting on a surfboard at the beach, as she received surf instruction. Louise looked great in a white bikini with red trim.

The model previously opened up to StarNGage about her rise to social media stardom.

“I’ve modeled, acted and influenced my whole life and love helping people get to know new fashion, ideas and help them feel beautiful about themselves and find fun things to do”

“Quality is number one! I work every day on bettering the quality of my posts and pictures and will not stop until I reach the top!” she noted, when asked for advice about the importance of quality and original content.

She also shared her mindset on working with brands.

“I love new ideas and new products and to help companies share these with the world is a dream come true. To be able to work with what I love the most”

That’s not to mention that she sent some shoutouts to her favorite Instagrammers.

“Markina, Abbychampion, sahara_ray, neta_alchemister, melwitharosee, natalimiru”

With over 514,000 fans and counting, Anna’s fans can hope to watch her grow her fan base even more in the coming months.