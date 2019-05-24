Chantel Jeffries Tugs At Her Bikini Bottom In Racy New Instagram Video

Chantel Jeffries is having some pre-summer fun with friends in Florida, and she teased her Instagram fans with racy evidence of the fun she is enjoying. On Thursday, the American DJ and model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling video of herself in a skimpy bikini, which is bound to send temperatures everywhere through the roof.

In the clip in question, the 26-year-old is posing in front of a swimming pool as she rocks a light pink two-piece swimsuit that consists of a top that ties at the front and boasts two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, a piece that accentuates Jeffries’ busty figure and draws the onlooker’s attention to her cleavage. The DJ teamed her top with a matching bottom that also ties at the sides and sits low on her frame, leaving quite a lot of skin exposed. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Superdown.

In the video, Jeffries can be seen tugging at the strings of her bikini bottom as she walks toward the camera. The model then turns her back to the onlooker, putting her booty front and center. She, once again, tugs at the string of her bottom, increasing the spiciness level of the clip.

Through the clip, the DJ is wearing her dark brown hair in a middle part with two French braids pulled back. She is sporting a gorgeous smokey makeup that makes her hazel eyes stand out.

The post, shown to Jeffries’ 4.3 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 360,000 times, garnering over 156,000 likes and upwards of 1,100 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted, promising to become a popular post. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the DJ and influencer took to the comments section to point out how they feel about the racy video, noting their admiration for Jeffries along the way.

“Ma’am we need a new song where’s the summer bop,” one user asked.

“Name someone as hot as chantel,” another one dared other users.

While she is famous in her own right for her music career, Jeffries has also made headlines in the past as the woman who was in the car with Justin Bieber when he was arrested for driving under the influence in 2014, as The Daily Mail reported at the time.