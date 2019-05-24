Padma Lakshmi Exposes Her Chest In New Instagram Pic

Padma Lakshmi keeps her fans updated and entertained through her numerous Instagram posts, with her newest attracting a ton of attention. And it’s no wonder, as the throwback update showed Padma going topless. She censored her right side with her long hair, but that kept her left side exposed. The model added a heart emoji to the photo so it would be allowed on social media. She gave a fierce look to the camera in the shot, and smiled slightly.

But that’s not all, as Lakshmi also shared a video clip from her workout session a few day ago. She wore a simple, all-black outfit consisting of a crop T-shirt and black leggings. In the video, she was spotted using a fitness machine to work out her legs in various ways.

And four days ago, Padma shared an Instagram photo of her daily outfit. She posed in front of a brick building in New York. She wore a light pink, metallic dress with a classic cut. She accessorized with a high collar necklace with tons of charms, along with a graphic bracelet on her left wrist. Lakshmi wore her hair down in loose waves. The post received over 27,000 likes.

The model, who went on to carve out a successful role as the TV host of Top Chef, is also a writer. Every now and again, she posts throwback pics that drive her fans wild. One of the other recent throwback posts was shared on April 11. That Instagram post showed Padma going nude, save for a necklace and lace up sandals.

In other news, she previously opened up to The Cut about some of her personal life and career. In particular, she shared valuable information that she learned throughout her career.

“Agents and managers are great, but at the end of the day I’ve always gotten my own work. My jobs, whether it’s been Top Chef or my writing for the New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar or my books, have always been self-generated or I’ve been at the right place at the right time. I have a great agent now, but it took me forever to get her. So I think anytime you can self-generate your own work, it’s better. That way, it’s in your hands and it’s also more gratifying.”

Loading...

Clearly, Padma’s go-getter attitude helped her snag some amazing opportunities. Fans loved watching her in the latest season of Top Chef, and it’ll be interesting to see what else she has in store for 2019.