‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Poses With Ex Thomas Ravenel In New Photo

It's the duo's first appearance together on Instagram in almost a year.

It’s a photo that certainly requires a doubletake. Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis just shared a new photo to her Instagram page where she posed alongside ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel and the two children they share together. The duo are parents to Kensington “Kensie” Calhoun, 5, and St. Julien Rembert, 3.

The new post from Kathryn contained four photos celebrating Kensie’s graduation from Pre-K. In the caption, the reality television star commented that she couldn’t believe her little girl would be starting kindergarten soon, and the family celebrated together as a unit. Only one photo out of the four contained Thomas, as the others focused more on Kensie in her adorable mini cap and gown.

This is the first time Kathryn and Dennis have been spotted together on social media since June of last year. The couple hasn’t been together for quite some time now, but have mastered the art of co-parenting.

Thomas was accused of sexual assault by her and Kathryn’s former nanny, Dawn Ledwell, and the disgraced politician is currently dealing with the fallout. Two other women had previously come forward with allegations against Thomas, and he was eventually booked in Charleston, South Carolina, in September 2018. The accusations against Thomas prompted Bravo to drop him from their hit reality program, but his name has definitely come up a time or two since Season 5 debuted last week.

Kathryn has always made it clear that she would do whatever she could to make a life for her two children normal, and is doing so by celebrating important milestones together as a family. She might not necessarily care for Thomas these days but is setting an important example for her daughter and son.

The duo might be working hard at co-parenting, but according to Us Weekly, they are battling over custody in court. Kathryn is fighting for sole custody, or primary custody of Kensie and Saint, with visitation rights for Thomas. The two have fought in court over one another’s significant other’s spending time around their children. Kathryn is currently seeing Hunter Price, and Thomas has an on again/off again relationship with Ashley Jacobs, who appeared on Season 4.

Fans of Kathryn’s were extremely supportive of the new post, despite being surprised at Thomas’ appearance. In less than an hour, the photo brought in over 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“It’s nice to see you and Thomas together parenting,” one fan wrote.

“So glad to see y’all are figuring out co-parenting. What an amazing example you’re setting for your children!” another added.

To see more from Kathryn, check out Southern Charm every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.