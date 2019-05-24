Kendall Jenner Shows Off Lean Legs & Insanely Tiny Waist In Pink Minidress

Kendall Jenner is putting on a leggy display in her latest Instagram post. This week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star jetted off to France for the Cannes Film Festival, and she served up some sexy looks for the occasion. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account today, Jenner is channeling major ballerina vibes in a ruffled pink dress.

The model shared three photos, as well as two videos, while rocking a pink minidress that hits right at her thigh, showing off her long and lean legs for the camera. The dress also features a matching pink belt that accentuates the bombshell’s insanely small waist. The top of the garment stops just below her neck and her toned shoulders are arms are also on display in the image.

The model wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of her stunning signature makeup, including blush, gloss, and highlighter. She completes her look with a pair of strappy pink-and-gold heels and hoop earrings. In the two videos in the post, Jenner appears to be having a blast as she strikes different poses and smiles for the camera.

Since the series of images went live on her account, they’ve already garnered the 23-year-old a ton of attention with over 2 million likes in addition to 11,000 comments in just a few hours. While many followers took to the post to let Kendall know how amazing she looks, countless others gushed over her hot pink outfit.

“Literally looking like a barbie doll,” one follower commented with a series of heart-eye emojis.

“Omg what a dream! The dress the poses THE WAIST!!!!,” another fan commented.

Even Kendall’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, couldn’t get over how amazing her baby sis looks in the photo.

“How are you this perfect?” Khloe asked.

And Kendall’s latest, sexy look has fans wondering if she is trying to show ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons what he’s missing out on. Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Jenner split from the Philadelphia 76ers star, noting that she’d been absent from his last few playoff games. Furthermore, the pair had not been spotted out in public for quite some time, and an insider shared that Ben was at a strip club in Atlantic City last week.

“There was buzz among Ben’s entourage that he and Jenner called it quits last week,” the source shared.

At this time, it is unclear who initiated the breakup, or if it was a mutual decision.