NBA Rumors: L.A. Lakers Could Trade Brandon Ingram And No. 4 Pick For Bradley Beal, ‘Lake Show Life’ Suggests

Despite failing to secure a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans before the February NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are still expected to resume their pursuit of All-Star center Anthony Davis in the 2019 NBA offseason. However, the Lakers are set to have a stronger competition in acquiring Davis as teams like the Boston Celtics plan to join the bidding war. If they fail to acquire Davis, Sean Deveney of Sporting News believes that the Lakers will go after other superstars who will be available on the trade market next summer.

One of the potential non-Anthony Davis trade targets for the Lakers is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. According to Fansided’s Lake Show Life, the Lakers have been linked to Beal earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, and it will not be a surprise if they once again try to acquire him once the Wizards make him available on the trade market next summer.

“Remember when early in this past season the Wizards were entertaining Bradley Beal offers and the Lakers were the most talked about landing sport for the shooting guard? It’s been a while, but the Wizards traded one of their young core players in Otto Porter and John Wall’s contract is outrageous, especially after he tore his Achilles. So, although I do think it would be difficult for the Wizards to trade away their young star in Bradley Beal, I do think it’s becoming more and more of a possibility.”

Bradley Beal misses all-NBA team, shot at supermax https://t.co/BK5VUWUs1G — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) May 23, 2019

Bradley Beal will be an incredible addition to the Lakers, giving them a second superstar who will play alongside LeBron James in the 2019-20 NBA season. In 82 games he played this season, the 25-year-old shooting guard averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steal on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Being an efficient three-point shooter, Beal will undeniably be a good fit with James. Having a legitimate three-point threat like Beal on the floor will make it easier for James to penetrate the opposing team’s defense.

To acquire Bradley Beal from the Wizards, Fansided’s Lake Show Life suggested that the Lakers could offer a trade package centered on Brandon Ingram and the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. If the Wizards insist for more trade assets in exchange for Beal, the Lakers could also add at least one of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.

As of now, the Wizards haven’t shown any sign that they intend to trade Bradley Beal in the 2019 NBA offseason. However, if they finally decide to take a different route and shop Beal, expect the Lakers to make a move.