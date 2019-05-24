‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting: Elizabeth Hendrickson Officially Confirms Her Return As Chloe

She’s back! Actress Elizabeth Hendrickson officially confirmed her return to The Young and the Restless as Chloe. Viewers began speculating about Chloe coming back to Genoa City as soon as Chloe’s on-screen husband, Greg Rikaart, revealed he would start filming as Kevin.

Elizabeth Hendrickson finally told CBS Soaps In Depth that she’s officially back on Y&R. Currently, she portrays DA Margaux Dawson on ABC’s General Hospital. Hendrickson said, “I’m very excited. The gang’s getting back together! I’ll be doing both [soaps] this month. We’ll see how it goes!”

That makes it seem like she might only be back for a short while on the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama, but it does look like Hendrickson is leaving the door open for a longer run as Chloe if things work out well. For now, CBS hasn’t revealed many details about the storyline, but it appears as if it has something to do with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) showing up alive after Chloe had supposedly left him for dead in a cabin explosion. Somebody shot Adam, and some eagle-eyed viewers believe that Chloe may have been the person behind the gun.

The Inquisitr reported that Rikaart is already back on set filming as Kevin, and Kevin will deal with unfinished business while exploring his dark side. For years, Kevin has been a mostly reformed bad guy, and it looks like he may go back to his roots during his upcoming stint in Genoa City. Rikaart told SID that he’s “thrilled, thrilled, thrilled to be back [playing Kevin]. No jitters! With all due respect to DAYS — and the incredible time I had there playing Leo, which was just a gift — it felt like going home [with Y&R]! It’s going to be a really great story.”

Recently Rikaart portrayed Leo on Days of Our Lives, and he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC sudser.

Along with Rikaart and Hendrickson, Melissa Claire Egan will also return to the soap. She’ll reprise her role as Chelsea Newman, and it looks like Adam is interested in finding her and their son Connor as soon as possible. Nick (Joshua Morrow) knows how to get in touch with Chelsea at the very least, but right now he’s not inclined to help his brother at all, especially since Adam also wants custody of Christian, according to The Inquisitr.

With all these returns, this storyline sounds like it’ll be a do not miss!