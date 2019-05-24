Dove Cameron Goes Sexy In Black Mini Dress

Ever-beautiful and ever-classy, Dove Cameron is once again showing fans just why she’s so adored. On May 23, the Descendants actress took to Instagram for an update. This 23-year-old Emmy Award-winner doesn’t need to do much to rack up the likes. She certainly doesn’t need to strip down to her underwear.

Today’s snap shows Dove sitting in a blue velour chair in front of a wall with a star motif. Parquet wood floors are bare, fitting for a bare-faced beauty who seems to have gone very minimal on the makeup. Dove’s face hints at a thin layer of foundation and touch of eyeliner, but her lips may well be naturally rosy.

Dove’s outfit is likewise classy. The actress is stylishly outfitted in a sexy sleeveless dress with a high collar. The little black number is, however, daringly high-cut. She flashes some leg, with Cameron crossing one over the other to accentuate he lower half. High-heeled, peep-toe shoes with an ankle strap and matching toenail varnish coordinate the look. With her blond hair loosely falling over her shoulders, Dove is looking into the camera with a direct gaze and a slight smile.

Fans have been commenting. One noticed the background wall.

“You’ve always been a star,” they commented.

A plethora of positive replies also saw Cameron called “goals” that included hair, nails, her body, smile, and soul.

Today’s picture appears to be from Dove’s recent feature for The Evening Standard. The British newspaper is known for its weekly magazine feature. Last year, ES featured Kim Kardashian interviewing Kylie Jenner on business and motherhood. Dove may not come with a Kardashian-Jenner name, but her status as a Hollywood starlet is indisputable.

With her music recordings and recent role as Cher in Clueless: The Musical, Cameron comes as more than just a screen actress. She also has an overwhelmingly popular Instagram presence. Cameron’s Instagram following sits at 25 million. Her feed showcases a carefree spirit and cozy snaps with her boyfriend, Thomas Doherty. Likewise present are low-key selfies, candid snaps, and Dove’s sunkissed face in outdoor settings. Clearly, this bombshell doesn’t need a glam squad to perfect her look.

Dove does, however, share common ground with other high-profile Instagram faces. Just this week, she took to the platform for a promotional post. Her giggling video showcasing her new Fiat car came with Instagram’s required “#ad.” Promotional or not, however, Dove’s posts remain loved. The video (seen above) racked up over 1.9 million views in just three days.

Fans wishing to keep up with Dove should follow her Instagram.