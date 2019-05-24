Chrissy Teigen Shares Throwback Underwear Photo And Instagram Is Both Delighted And Confused

Chrissy Teigen is going along with Instagram’s “throwback Thursday” theme today as she took to the popular social media platform to share a gorgeous photo of herself alongside fellow models Behati Prinsloo and Hilary Rhoda, all of whom are rocking underwear during a photo shoot for an old Victoria’s Secret catalogue.

In the snapshot in question, Teigen — on the right — is rocking a purple bra, which according to the catalog’s description is a lace wing T-shirt bra, paired with a yellow Cheekier Ruched Bikini underwear bottom. Teigen has her arm around Rhoda’s waist in the middle, who is wearing a pink and white polka dot T-shirt demi bra and a low-rise girly boyshort, as the description indicates, in a lighter shade of pink. To the left, Prinsloo is donning a blue T-shirt demi bra with black hearts printed on it, teamed with a pair of low-rise cheeky hipster underwear in white and maroon horizontal stripes.

While Teigen’s fans were delighted to get a glimpse of Teigen’s old modeling days, they were also quite confused by one tiny detail in the photo: the fact that Prinsloo is wearing winter mittens with her underwear, even though they appear to be posing in a beach location.

“Why is one girl wearing a glove,” one user wondered, a comment that garnered more than 210 likes in just a few minutes, proving that the user is far from alone in being confused about this.

“That mitten tho,” another one commented a little below, which also garnered upwards of 100 likes.

“Is she wearing mittens in an underwear photoshoot lol wut,” yet another user added to the conversation.

Regardless of the whole glove discussion, the post, which Teigen shared with her 24-million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 180,000 likes and over 650 comments in under an hour of having been posted, paving the way for many more interactions in the coming hours.

While Teigen appeared in a Victoria’s Secret catalog, she never walked in its famous fashion show. At least not officially. As Marie Claire reported at the time, Teigen — who is famous for her awesome sense of humor — asked social media to help her realize her dream of becoming a VS model in 2017. On November 18 of that year, she took to Twitter to share a photo of the VS models together on a bus and asked if someone could photoshop her into the shot. And of course several people did.

Twitter users can scroll the thread to check out some of the results.