Julianne Hough Flaunts Perfect Physique In Plunging Bra & Skintight Yoga Pants In New Instagram Photo

Julianne Hough is working on a new project, and she has been teasing her Instagram fans with snippets of it. On Thursday, the American dancer took to the popular social media platform to share a series of black-and-white photos of herself in her element — dancing — getting styled, and otherwise just posing in sports bras and revealing leggings that puts her jaw-dropping physique on full display.

In one of the photos, Hough is seen somewhere near what appears to be a stage in an otherwise white room as she rocks a pair of sports bra featuring two thick straps that go over the dancer’s shoulders and a plunging neckline that accentuates Hough’s cleavage. She teamed her top with a pair of high-rise leggings that sit just above her bellybutton, exposing her envy-inducing upper abs and obliques. The figure-hugging pants also embrace every curve of Hough’s athletic physique, showcasing her strong legs and powerful hips.

Hough is wearing her short blonde bob in a disheveled hairstyle that gives the former Dancing with the Stars alum a playful quality. The photo captures the Footloose actress in a spontaneous pose, showing Hough laughing hard as she stands in a relaxed way. Though she admitted she is “bursting with joy and gratitude,” she didn’t specify what her project is, adding only that she can’t wait to share it with her fans.

The photo, which Hough shared with her 4.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 70 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the dancer and reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“You are such a beautiful Woman,” one user wrote, trailing it with a heart eyes emoji and a red heart.

“We can’t wait to hear about it,” another one chimed in, referring to her upcoming project.

In addition to this shot, Hough also added a few other photos that appear to be related to this one. She followed it up with a photo in which she appears to be wearing the same sports bra and leggings as she stands in front of hairstylist Riawna Capri, who is using a can of spray to style Hough’s hair. In this shot, Hough is scrunching up her face into a roar, which she alluded to in her caption.