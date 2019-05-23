‘Playboy’ Model Amberleigh West Goes Fully Topless In Sizzling Mexico Desert

Mexico’s deserts are experiencing some activity. It comes in the form of one Playboy model, her sizzling body, and the choice to have it snapped fully topless. Amberleigh West’s May 23 Instagram update hasn’t clarified which part of Mexico she’s in, but one thing is crystal-clear. West has ditched all forms of upper clothing.

Two snaps posted to West’s Instagram show the model in a scorching setting. Dusty paths and blue skies are sandwiched by wild cacti. The model standing amid them is dressed for the heat in tiny daisy dukes. In the first picture, West is standing with her back to the camera. A wide-brimmed hat shades her head from the blistering heat while her arms cover her chest. Still, a healthy flashing of side boob is sending fans Amberleigh’s signature assets in semi-profile. Elsewhere, a deep tan and Amberleigh being barefoot enhance the setting.

A quick swipe to the rights shows West from the side. With the hat held over her stomach and chest, West’s long blonde hair is better visible here. Likewise on show is a small tattoo on her right side.

A caption with a cactus emoji came without words.

Fans are going nuts. One sent out a semi-cryptic message, per their comment.

“Cage The Elephant – Trouble”

Another fan honed in on the barefoot situation, per their words.

“Ouch the ground must be quite hot”

Instagram may be overflowing with scantily-clad or topless models, but something about West comes different. This model’s carefree and outdoorsy snaps buck the trend of the generic pictures that are increasingly becoming the norm. Amberleigh steers clear of overly contoured features or extravagant glam. Her updates mostly channel carefree vibes, natural settings, and a largely makeup-free face.

While Amberleigh does indulge in the Instagram-adored selfie trend, her account comes with its own signature stamp. It’s sand dunes over Louis Vuitton for this model.

West will, however, share her feed with other models. An April picture (seen above) saw her go fully topless with fellow model Bianca Ghezzi. With over 65,000 likes, the snap proved staggeringly popular. Popularity also seems applicable to West overall. She has 790,000 Instagram followers.

This bikini lover also appears to be a globe-trotter. While many of West’s updates come with an Australia geo-tag, updates have seen her in Canada, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic, and stateside locations including Miami, Florida. For today, though, Mexico seems to be the destination of choice.

Fans wishing to find out where West’s travels next take her should follow her Instagram.