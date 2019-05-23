Kelis Shows No Sign Of Aging In Youthful Instagram Snaps

The only thing that makes Kelis turning 40-years-old later this year believable is because she’s had a career that’s lasted over 20 years.

The “Good Stuff” hitmaker has re-invented her image and blossomed as the years have gone on. The American stunner is not one to shy away from posting her different looks on her Instagram. Recently, she had been sporting multicolored braids which she previously admitted she was missing.

Twenty-two hours ago, the “Trick Me” songstress posted a series of photos which showed off how amazingly youthful the star looks. She is wearing a snakeskin design T-shirt with mustard-colored pants. Her shoelaces are very bright and she has accessorized this look with a Fendi bag that goes across her body. In the first snap, the “Caught Out There” entertainer is pulling a fierce look to the camera, tilting her head slightly. In the second, she is flashing her pearly whites, looking very cheerful. Her hair is big and curly, like how it looked when she first burst onto the music scene. It’s clear that Kelis is living her best life and that aging isn’t something she worries about. She just oozes youthful energy, inside and out.

Her Instagram caption proves that she’s happy as she states that her smiling is the reality of what she feels like.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Kelis was pleading not guilty in her child custody feud with her ex-husband, Nas.

Kelis and Nas got married in June 2005 and then divorced in May 2010. They had their first child, Knight. who was born in 2009, a year before the divorce was finalized. In 2014, she re-married to real estate agent Mike Mora. They had their first child together, Shepherd, in 2015.

Kelis burst onto the music scene in the late ’90s. Her debut single, “Caught Out There,” peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. and No. 54 in the U.S. It was taken from her debut studio album Kaleidoscope, which was produced by American duo The Neptunes, composed of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

In 2003, she released her most successful album to date, Tasty. It contained the hit songs “Milkshake,” “Trick Me,” and “Millionaire,” featuring Andre 3000.

Since then, she has dropped three more studio albums — Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone, and Food.

In between being an established musician, Kelis graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, where she trained as a saucier. In 2014, she had her own show on the Cooking Channel, Saucy and Sweet, and in 2015, she released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate.