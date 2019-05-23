Hannah Brown Tries To Put Luke Parker In His Place, Teases ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers From New Episode 3 Preview

Contestant Luke Parker may have received Hannah Brown’s first impression rose on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season, but spoilers tease that he may self-destruct in Episode 3. He already told her he was falling in love with her, but his next move may significantly backfire on him.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Luke will get quite jealous during a group date of Hannah’s during Episode 3. It looks as if this is probably sparked by a steamy smooch that Brown shares with pilot Peter Weber during the group date and this will lead to some tense moments with Parker.

Previous sneak peeks have shown that Luke will get jealous as he sees Hannah kissing other men and he will try to pull her away from another bachelor to talk about it. The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that she will try to put him off and tell him she’ll talk with him later, but now a preview clip shows that things get even more heated.

People shares the new explosive clip. While Hannah will try to stall Luke when he attempts to pull her away from one of her other guys, The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Parker and Brown will end up talking alone at some point. It appears that this probably all goes down during the group date after party.

Luke is shown in the preview pacing around, growing more frustrated by the moment. When he does finally get a moment with Hannah, he seems to say that he had been waiting a long time to talk with her and that he was tired of waiting.

Hannah may be a sweet, Southern gal, but she is also strong and doesn’t let anybody steamroll her. Viewers have already seen her stand up for herself as needed and it looks like she will do it again with Luke.

Hannah apparently tells Luke straight-out that he is acting cocky and that she doesn’t like it. Brown is clearly attracted to Parker, so it looks like she is struggling with telling him this. However, The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that even this cautionary comment won’t resolve this issue.

The guys will have plenty to say about how Luke seems to be self-imploding, but it doesn’t look as if he sees this group date as much of a setback. Other clips from Monday’s show hint that he’ll remain confident and perhaps cocky and The Bachelorette spoilers have hinted that he won’t be headed home quite yet.

Luke Parker is definitely a bachelor to keep an eye on as this season progresses. Hannah Brown was immediately drawn to him, but The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that he might struggle to earn her final rose.