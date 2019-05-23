Heidi Klum Exposes Major Cleavage, Popping Out Of Tiny Black Dress

Heidi Klum is bringing the sexy to Germany’s Next Topmodel. In a new series of photos published by The Daily Mail, the supermodel lights up the stage at the live finale of the show in Dusseldorf, Germany. In the photos that were published by the outlet, Klum poses alongside America’s Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks and both women look spectacular.

Heidi is photographed in a tiny black peplum dress that features knit sleeves and a large satin bow just under the chest. The blonde bombshell leaves little to nothing to the imagination in the low-plunging outfit that shows off ample amounts of cleavage to viewers. Heidi wears her long, blonde locks down with her bangs falling in her face while also sporting a face full of her signature makeup that comes complete with blush and highlighter.

Like Klum, Banks also left very little to the imagination in tight black shirt that also shows off plenty of cleavage to fans. The 45-year-old pairs her look with a sparkly gold blazer on top. Tyra wears her long, light-dyed locks down and curly and like her counterpart — she also rocks a face full of stunning makeup. The ladies appeared to be having an amazing time together and in all of the photos, the two of them were grinning from ear to ear.

As fans know, Klum regularly keeps them up-to-date in various photos on Instagram. A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that the model gave her fans something to talk about in an incredibly sexy photo. The black-and-white image sees Klum posing against a dark background. The model looks picture-perfect while clad in a beautiful black, sequined dress. The mother of four wears her hair slicked back, and has a serious look on her face for the photo op.

Paired with the sexy dress Heidi rocks sky-high black heels while playfully grabbing the bottom of the dress with her hand, allowing fans to catch a major view of her toned and tanned stems. Like most of her photos do, this one earned the stunner plenty of attention with over 111,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.

With a body like hers, many fans wonder how Heidi stays in such great shape. In an interview with Insider, the 45-year-old admitted that she doesn’t always have time to fit in a workout on a daily basis but being a mom is something that definitely keeps her active.

“I don’t have time for workouts every day,” she dished. “Being the mother of four kids is a workout in itself! Balancing my work and their schedules makes it hard to find time for a traditional exercise routine, so we try to do as many outdoor activities as a family as possible.”

Keep slayin’ Heidi.