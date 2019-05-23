‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Adam Stuns Nick And Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 24 brings a big shock for Nick and Victoria when Adam reveals his demands. Plus, Tessa and Ana clash, and Rey makes it official at Sharon’s.

Adam (Mark Grossman) tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) his demands, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems that Adam doesn’t want anything to do with Newman Enterprises or his old man, Victor (Eric Braeden). He wants to get out of Genoa City. There’s just one problem, though. According to The Inquisitr, Adam wants $500 million and custody of Christian to go away. Oh yeah. He also wants Nick to reveal Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor’s identity.

While Nick is adamantly against the idea, Victoria is worried about her position at Newman, and she’s willing to consider it. The battle between the Newman brothers is setting up to be one for the ages, and when the dust settles, the person who suffers the most is likely to be Christian.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) pushes back against Ana (Loren Lott). Ever since Tessa’s return to music, Ana has driven her to be someone else. Ana wants a completely remade Tessa to create a superstar. For a while, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) stood up for her girlfriend, but the last time, Tessa got angry and asked Mariah to back off, so it seems like she did.

Loading...

Now, though, Tessa finds the song of hers that Ana produced is nearly unrecognizable as her. Plus, Ana demands an entirely new wardrobe and hair color of the brunette crooner. At this point, Tessa has had enough. The product that Ana wants to create does not remotely resemble Tessa, and she realizes that she doesn’t even want a music career if it means turning into somebody else. Tessa tells Ana she’s done, and she advises Ana to rip up the contract. Will Ana listen?

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) moves in with Sharon (Sharon Case). The great news is, now his apartment is free, so Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) can take over his apartment. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) even welcomes he mom’s new boyfriend to their house with a sign, so it seems that the time they spent together flying a drone recently won over the hard to please tween.

Of course, not all is roses because Sharon still has the added complication of Adam being back in Genoa City, and that’s not going to go away anytime too soon.