Kim Kardashian Deletes Baby Picture Following Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Backlash

Kim Kardashian’s May 17-posted Instagram picture has vanished. Six days ago, the 38-year-old took to the platform to announce her new baby’s name. The fourth Kardashian child is called Psalm West. While the announcement came complete with a picture of this newborn in a blanketed pod, the snap has been deleted following an immense wave of backlash.

Concerned parents had been quick to spot Psalm’s setting in the Instagram post. His bundled-up fabrics, hat, and crib bumper formed the basis for countless comments – many slammed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. As Manchester Evening News reported two days ago, fans were linking Kim’s choice of baby sleeping arrangements to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Manchester Evening News referred to baby Psalm’s setting as “everything that goes against the advice of safe sleep experts.”

As Hollywood Life reports, Twitter responses slammed Kim. One honed in on Psalm’s sleeping position, per their comment.

“You’d think after four kids she would know to lay the baby on his back with NOTHING else in the crib”

Another sent out instructions to the KKW Beauty, per their words.

“FYI: You MUST take all that crap out of the crib & allow your baby to have a safe sleeping environment. This is cringeworthy at best & a SIDS trap at its worst. #SafeSleep Should be your choice. Not best optics.”

Please follow safe sleep habits. It can reduce the risk of SIDS. Everything about this picture causes me anxiety. #SIDSAwareness #LostMyDaughterToSIDS #LoveTheKardashians — Lisa Mieras Barton (@LMierasBarton) May 18, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported on May 21, experts from U.K. charity The Lullaby Trust weighed in. Their take is that soft blanketing, pillows, and crib bumpers “pose a risk” – soft surfaces, in particular, are a risk factor for SIDS.

As the Illinois Department of Public Health states, SIDS claims approximately 2,500 lives a year in the U.S. The mysterious syndrome involves infants under 1 year of age dying with no attributable cause – even following a full investigation.

While many comments to Kim’s May 17 post sent congratulations, the most-liked ones quickly proved to be those pointing out potential safety hazards. One user told Kim that indoor hats, crib bumpers, and being “overwrapped” should all be avoided.

As The Inquisitr reports, comments were not exclusive to Instagram and Twitter. Kim’s Facebook page was also swamped. Here, again, SIDS was mentioned. One user sent their best wishes, but their comment came tinged with concern.

“Congrats beautiful baby.. be careful with all the blankets so much with SIDS nowadays.”

Kim does not appear to have commented on the backlash. She has, however, deleted her Instagram picture. Together with her husband Kanye West, the reality star and makeup mogul is a mother to three other children. North, Saint, and Chicago are now joined by Psalm.