‘Fuller House’ Stars Share Photos From The Set As They Move On To Season 5 Without Aunt Becky

Lori Loughlin was noticeably absent from the first table read for the final season of the Netflix sitcom.

The Fuller House cast is back, but it’s without Becky. The cast members for Netflix’s Full House spinoff have reunited to start production on the show’s fifth and final season, but one familiar face was missing at the first table read. Lori Loughlin, who has long played Aunt Becky on the series, will reportedly not be returning to the show for its final bow amid her ongoing legal troubles involving the college admissions scandal.

Fuller House stars Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, and Andrea Barber all took to Instagram to share photos of their final table read together. Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on the Netflix hit, held up a script for the first episode of the final season, which lists the episode title as “Welcome Home, Baby To Be Named Later.”

Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) noted that the return was bittersweet and felt like the first day of her senior year in high school, while Bob Saget (Danny Tanner) posted a sweet reunion photo with Barber and his TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure.

Us Weekly noted that Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner Fuller on the show, also posted a video about her return to the set on the Warner Bros. lot on her Instagram Story video, announcing to fans that “Fuller House season 5 is starting.” Bure also filmed her dressing room and showed herself getting emotional about the first table read of the final season.

There were no photos posted by John Stamos, who plays Uncle Jessie, the husband of Loughlin’s Aunt Becky. You can see the Fuller House cast photos below.

In addition, Juan Pablo DiPace, who plays Fernando on Fuller House, posted two Instagram videos of the cast at the table read.

In the 1980s and ’90s, Lori Loughlin played Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis from Seasons 2 through 8 of Full House and for all four previous seasons of the Fuller House spinoff. But her run on the show has now been presumably cut short after she and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and mail fraud after allegedly paying bribe money to get their daughters into the University of Southern California,

While Netflix has not officially announced Loughlin’s firing, TVLine has reported that she is not expected to appear on the final season of Fuller House. There is no word on how Fuller House will address the beloved Becky’s absence. Lori Loughlin was also fired from her Hallmark series Where Calls the Heart after her alleged involvement in the college scandal began making headlines in March.