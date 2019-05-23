Tammy Hembrow Puts Everything On Display In Sexy Yellow Lingerie Set On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow is driving Instagram wild yet again with a sexy new snap that is getting tons of love from her million so followers.

The sultry snap was shared to her widely-followed feed on Thursday, May 23, and captured the babe lounging on the floor of her room. Acting as both the photographer and the model in the steamy shot, Tammy clicked away on her camera phone to take the perfect mirror selfie of her rocking a sexy lingerie set that left very little to the imagination did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The baby yellow bra-and-panty set popped against Tammy’s bronzed skin, and put nearly every inch of her impressive figure on display for her 9.4 million fans to ogle in. The Australian beauty spilled out of the skimpy balconette-style bra she sported thanks to its wide, low scoop neckline that provided for an insanely busty display. As for her bottom half, the stunner rocked a barely-there matching thong that covered up only what was necessary. The minuscule number exposed Tammy’s long, toned legs and curvy boot almost in its entirety, and sat high on her hips to draw attention to her trim waist and washboard abs.

Tammy’s tiny ensemble also allowed for a glimpse at her many tattoos, including the large palm tree that sits on her bicep. She added some bling to her look with a thick, sparkling pinky ring and set of diamond stud earrings. The bombshell wore her signature platinum blonde hair in a sleek pony tail that sat high on her head and cascaded down her back. The style kept her long tresses out of her face so her gorgeous makeup look that featured a thick coating of mascara and light pink lip to shine.

Fans of the social media sensation certainly did not let her latest steamy upload go unrecognized. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 110,000 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“You look gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said that they were “living for that body.”

“Love this look queen,” commented a third.

Tammy has certainly been bringing the heat to her Instagram account as of late. Earlier this week, she swapped her lingerie for a sexy pink bikini in a photo that exposed her assets even more so than the skimpy lingerie look from today’s post, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.