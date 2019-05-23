Brazilian Bombshell Izabel Goulart Stuns In A Risque Dress As She Poses For A New Pic

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, best known on social media for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, recently treated her 4.5 million Instagram fans to a new racy picture, which sent temperatures soaring instantly after having been posted.

In the pic, the 34-year-old model was featured donning a revealing, backless dress with a cut-out design that allowed her to provide glimpses of her skin. The model tied her hair into a high ponytail and turned her back toward the camera to put her amazing model figure and pert derriere on full display.

She accessorized with small drop earrings and finished her look with a pair of high-heeled stilettos to match her dress.

As she didn’t reveal her full face in the pic, it couldn’t be ascertained how much makeup she wore. Nonetheless, a quick glance at the comments section shows that people were certainly more interested in looking at her hot body rather than focusing on her makeup. The model posed by standing on a wooden deck while facing the beautiful sea, and per the geotag, the pic was captured in Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a luxury hotel in Côte d’Azur located in South of France.

In the caption, Izabel informed her fans that she got dressed up to attend the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala red carpet, where a lot of celebrities were spotted in their stunning outfits.

Within less than three hours of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 90,000 likes and almost 700 comments, as fans and followers, per usual, showered their favorite model with various compliments. Commenting on the sultry snap, one devout fan — who seemed to be obsessed with the model — wrote that Izabel is the hottest model in the world and her beauty has no limits. While another fan opined that he forgot to blink his eyelids when he saw the picture because it is too sexy to be real.

Prior to posting the picture, Izabel wowed her fans and followers with several pictures wherein she was featured donning a stunning maroon off-the-shoulder dress which she teamed with a ruby-and-diamond studded necklace and drop earrings. She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour and applied a matching maroon lipstick that accentuated her plump lips.

The picture was captured as Izabel attended the screening of Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, une Lumiere) during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019, in Cannes, France.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, other celebrities who attended the screening included Izabel’s fellow Brazilian model Adriana Lima, and Danish Victoria’s Secret angel Josephine Skriver.