Bristol Palin Bares It All In Skimpy Black Bra & Yoga Pants

She may have quit the Teen Mom OG franchise but that hasn’t stopped Bristol Palin from flooding her Instagram account with plenty of new photos for fans.

In the most recent post on her account, the mother of three flaunts her toned and tanned figure while promoting a weight loss tea. In the image, Palin stands in a field of grass with a metal fence and gathering of trees just behind her. The reality star rocks a huge smile on her face as she wears her long, dark locks in a high ponytail. It appears as though Palin is wearing a face full of makeup while her body is fully on display.

Clad in a black sports bra and a pair of matching black yoga pants, the 28-year-old gives fans a peak at her toned abs. The photo has only been live on Palin’s account for less than a day but it has already gained the attention of a ton of her fans with over 21,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Bristol know that she looks amazing while a few other followers slammed the mother of three for promoting a a weight loss tea. There were a few more fans who just commented with fire and heart emojis.

“You are tiny! How in the world did you have 3 babies?! Lol. Love you and your hot mom bod… blessings from Cali,” one follower commented on the post.

“I just don’t get why you promote this. You have kids yourself. It’s not regulated by the FDA. It can cause liver issues, racing heart and diarrhea????that’s your weight loss- Water weight… Please no one take this stuff just eat well and exercise. Short cuts don’t work.”

“You look so much like your beautiful mama, love you both!,” one more chimed in with a series of emojis.

Back in March, Palin announced that after just a year on Teen Mom OG, she would be leaving the franchise. According to the Alaska native, she was not happy with the way MTV portrayed her on the show and blamed poor editing as the reason why she was choosing to leave the show. Bristol also slammed the editors in an Instagram post back in December, telling fans that her real friends know exactly who she is, claiming she works her butt off to give her kids a great life and doesn’t just sit around and talk about her ex.

“All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true,” she wrote.

As fans know, Palin just joined the show last season, serving as a replacement for Farrah Abraham.