Khloe Kardashian Goes Daringly Low-Cut In Leopard Prints With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian may now be a single parent, but she hasn’t let it get in the way of motherhood. The 34-year-old’s latest Instagram update comes complete with her daughter True – this smiling 1-year-old couldn’t get any cuter. Meanwhile, it looks like her mother’s outfits couldn’t get any racier.

Khloe’s May 23 snap shows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star lying against some cushions with True balanced on her waist. Khloe is clad in full leopard prints. Her reclining position doesn’t clarify whether the materials form a dress, although it seems likely. While not cleavage-flaunting, Khloe’s deep-cut neckline is revealing. The Good American founder has paired her outfit with simple aviator shades. She is looking at the camera with a peaceful expression.

Contrasting her mother in pink and white stripes, True is stylishly outfitted in a one-piece swimsuit. Turban-style headwear in pinks and white-rimmed, heart-shaped shades add flashy flourishes. True is smiling, she seems genuinely happy, and she’s gotten a mountain of love from Khloe’s caption.

Fans seem to be finding True’s look especially stylish. One left their thoughts in a comment.

“True is a year old and already 10 x cooler than me”

True was also called “the cutest.”

Khloe’s status as a single woman has now reached the three-month mark. The February cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods was largely believed to be behind Khloe and Tristan splitting – Khloe has, however, stated that Woods is “not to be blamed,” per People.

Earlier this week, Khloe spoke out on Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser, as E Online reports. Khloe made it clear where her priorities lie.

“I’m just happy, and I want to filter through just whatever I feel like I need to filter through. But my focus right now is True. I don’t feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don’t want to.”

Loading...

The media outlet’s take on Khloe’s podcast words was that she is “open to marriage” but, as she said, not yet ready to re-enter the dating game. Prior to her relationship with Thompson, Khloe dated basketball player James Harden. She was also married to NBA star Lamar Odom.

Following her split from Thompson, Khloe deleted pictures of True’s father from her Instagram. The couple’s daughter is mostly seen with her mother. True accompanies her mother in the street and on luxury family getaways. She also features heavily on her mother’s Instagram.

Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Khloe and her bouncy baby should follow Khloe’s Instagram.