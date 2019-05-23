Billie Eilish Admits That She’s Still Learning To Take Care Of Her Mental Health

In a new public service announcement video, Billie Eilish opened up about her mental health which she is still learning to deal with, according to Music News.

The video was made in partnership with the Ad Council, where the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker spoke about her own struggles with mental health and how she’s still learning to take care of it all.

“I think when people hear ‘Remember to take care of your mental health’, they think that everyone else is, and that is not at all accurate,” the “Bad Guy” chart-topper stated.

“You know, for me, I’m trying to learn still to make sure that I stay OK.”

She told her loyal fanbase to speak out if they are struggling with the same issue or one similar. She made sure to tell them that there is nothing to be ashamed of too.

“It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t. It doesn’t make you weak to ask for a friend to go to a therapist. It shouldn’t make you feel weak to ask anyone for help,” the inspirational teen sensation added.

“And you should be able to ask anyone for help, everyone has to help someone if they need it,” she continued.

The Inquisitr announced that Ariana Grande has been giving Billie advice on how to handle fame via text messages.

Eilish’s rise to fame gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

By the time she released her highly anticipated debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie was already a worldwide phenomenon. The album was met with instant critical acclaim and commercial success. The Inquisitr recently revealed that she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts. The album contains no collaborations and was produced by her older brother, Finneas O’Connell. It was announced that Eilish’s album has had the second-biggest opening week for 2019 so far and has the third-biggest ever streaming week for an album by a woman behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

She and her brother were awarded the Vanguard Award for their songwriting skills at the ASCAP Awards this year. Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts made a surprise appearance and awarded the pair with the trophy.

Currently, Billie has a huge 23.4 million followers on Instagram and counting.