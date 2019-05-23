Miley Cyrus Wears Black Lace Underwear, Crop Top On Instagram

Miley Cyrus is leaving little to the imagination on social media. The actress/singer recently shared some very revealing photos of herself online, and her fans loved it.

According to The Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story this week to reveal that her luggage had been lost while traveling. However, Cyrus claimed that she still had the essentials.

In the photos, Miley poses in nothing but a crop top and her underwear. In one photo, Cyrus is seen showing off her flat tummy with an areal photograph.

In a second photograph, the singer takes a sexy selfie as she sits in front of a mirror flaunting her curvy backside in her black lace panties.

Miley has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulders as she sits on her knees in a leather chair and puts her booty on full display.

The former Hannah Montana star wears multiple necklaces and bracelets in the photo. Miley also sports darkened eyebrows, a fresh face, and nude lips in the photo.

Cyrus is said to be in the UK, where she will perform her song, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and her new husband, Liam Hemsworth are still adjusting to married life. However, they are allegedly loving being husband and wife.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly of the couple since they walked down the aisle together.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the source added.

Another source revealed that Cyrus and Hemsworth have been at the subject of pregnancy rumors, but that they aren’t true just yet. Although, The Inquisitr reports that Liam recently revealed that he would love to have a ton of kids with his new wife when the time is right.

“Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier,” the insider stated.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth by following the couple on their social media accounts.