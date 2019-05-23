Meghan Markle and Baby Archie Have Special Flowers Named After Them

Before turning even one month old, royal baby Archie has a namesake — and it is a flower.

A yellow chrysanthemum that was cultivated to coincide with his birth was unveiled earlier this month at the Chelsea Garden Show In London. The flower, named “Archie Harrison,” was grown by Chrysanthemum Direct, Britain’s oldest chrysanthemum breeder, The Daily Mail reported. The golden yellow flower blooms in September.

Royal Central, the official royal family website, said in an announcement that the gender-neutral color of yellow was chosen prior to Archie’s birth.

Manager of Chrysanthemum Direct Martyn Flint said the company had worked hard on keeping word about the flower a secret since Markle announced her pregnancy in October.

“We are delighted to mark this momentous occasion and share our congratulations with the new parents, their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with our new Chrysanthemum ‘Archie Harrison,'” he said.

“We look forward to seeing chrysanthemum ‘Archie Harrison’ grow and prosper alongside its namesake.”

The Daily Mail reported that royal fans can purchase the chrysanthemum for around $3.00 from the Chrysanthemum Direct website. The company, which was awarded a gold medal at the 2019 flower show, has reportedly cultivated more than 420 varieties of the flower over the past 60 years.

Lemon chrysanthemum named after Archie Harrison will be unveiled at the Chelsea Flower Show this week https://t.co/Zh8KFZZyzP — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 20, 2019

Baby Archie was not the only one to have a flower named after him. In February, Thorncroft Clematis announced that it has grown a purple clematis in honor of Meghan Markle. “Clematis Meghan” is reportedly a “stunning and hardy” flower that is a beautiful and vibrant purple color. While the flower was announced in February, it made its debut at the gardening event earlier this month, according to The Daily Mail.

Yes that's right. Thorncroft are in the news again.! Launching clematis Meghan at Chelsea Flower Show Read more here. https://t.co/9z3Sq1HBIm pic.twitter.com/Kkg9kd8X4j — Thorncroft Clematis (@thorncroftclems) February 18, 2019

It is somewhat of a tradition for flowers to be named after members of the royal family and then showcased at the annual garden show. Royal Central reported that ever since 1947, when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip chose chrysanthemums as their wedding flowers, a variety of the flower is named after every new member of the royal family.

House Beautiful reported that other flowers named after royal family members include the “Queen Elizabeth” pink rose and the “Georgie Boy” daffodil, named after Prince George. Princess Charlotte inspired a pink-and-green chrysanthemum, a purple clematis and a yellow auricula. Diana Spencer had several roses named after her, including the “Princess of Wales” white rose and the “Diana, Princess of Wales” pink-peach ombre rose. The late princes also inspired the ‘Princess Diana’ pink clematis.