Sofia Vergara Flaunts Taut Tummy In Off-The-Shoulder Top

Sofia Vergara is stunning fans with another sexy photo.

The actress is extremely popular on social media, boasting a following of 16 million-plus users on Instagram alone. The 46-year-old posts regularly on the platform, and each and every one of her photos earns her a ton of attention from fans. In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of fans, Vergara looks like she’s ready for summer.

In this particular snapshot, the brunette beauty sits on a cushioned chair, the ocean visible just behind her back. The mother of one wears her long dark locks styled down and straight, and appears to be wearing subtle makeup as she covers her eyes with a pair of big sunglasses. The Modern Family star looks amazing in an off-the-shoulder floral top that shows off her sculpted shoulders.

The top is cropped, and though she is sitting down in the photo, fans are treated to a glimpse of Vergara’s taut tummy. Joe Manganiello’s wife completes her look with a pair of blue jeans, a chunky gold necklace, and a matching gold watch. Since the post went live on her account, Sofia’s followers have given it plenty of attention, awarding it over 33,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many followers took to the post to gush over how amazing the 46-year-old looks, while countless others let her know that they’re big fans.

“Hello beautiful. I watch you on tv all the time (Modern Family). Your [sic] so gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Sofía is a natural beauty, I like that,” a second user remarked.

“The sun shines for u Sofia, ur beautifullll,” another admirer gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji to their message.

And while Sofia has been busy filming Modern Family — and filling her social media account with gorgeous photos — the actress has also been working on another special project: a size-inclusive shapewear line. According to People, the new collection, one titled Comfort Shape, launched yesterday. The line boasts a special fabric that prevents the garments from “sliding or riding.”

“It’s super comfortable,” Vergara said of the collection. “You don’t feel like you’re in a girdle or anything like that… It holds everything in without making you feel like you want to throw up!”

The line will come in sizes XS through 4X, and according to Sofia, it was very important for her to create a line that fit many different body types.

“Women want to be included,” she dished. “There were bigger sizes, there were smaller sizes that couldn’t find the right underwear. So it’s important to know what women need.”

Fans can shop the whole collection on the Comfort Shape website, which is a part of Sofia’s other company, EBY.