Geri Horner Is A Redhead Again For The Spice Girls Tour: ‘Ginger Is Back’

Ahead of the Spice Girls comeback tour, Geri Horner — also known as Ginger Spice — has gone back to being a redhead.

The “Look At Me” hitmaker uploaded an Instagram photo — an ad for L’Oreal Hair — where she debuted her new look. In her caption, she states the particular shade of dye, helping those who might want to color their hair in the same hue. She also states in the upload that “Ginger” is back, which was a nickname she was given when she first burst onto the scene with the Spice Girls over 20 years ago.

The photo has been liked by over 88,000 users, and has been commented on by fans. Most fans appear to be very excited to see that she’s a redhead again, having made the transformation just before the Spice Girls tour kicks off.

“Oh my god, what a queen!” one user stated.

“Ahhhh! I just got such a kick out of this!” drag queen Courtney Act wrote.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” a third admirer remarked.

“OMG!! You look [more] gorgeous than ever!!! So happy that #GingerIsBack!!!!” a super enthusiastic fan page gushed.

“OMG! THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE. I’m crying… OH MY GINGER! Thank u [sic] sooooo much for this,” yet another follower enthused.

Recently, Horner addressed those who are obsessed with spreading rumors about the Spice Girls, per The Inquisitr.

“It’s human nature. I try and focus on what’s important now. Let’s enjoy what we have now, what’s real and what’s important,” she stated when asked why she thinks the public is interested in tabloid gossip about the group.

Loading...

Geri also shared that she wants the girls to get back into the studio in order to create new Spice Girls music. Emma Bunton previously revealed that, unfortunately, there are no plans for that to happen, per The Inquisitr.

Recently, the group revealed that they would be launching their own Little Miss children’s books, a product line in which each Spice Girl will have their own book and story for fans to read. The Inquisitr detailed these plans, and also noted fan reactions to the news.

Tomorrow night, their comeback tour — titled “Spice World” — will kick off in Dublin, Ireland. The first tour venue is slated to be Croke Park. The Spice Girls will go across the U.K., and will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Earlier this week, the band showed what their huge stage will look like on each night of the tour, The Inquisitr revealed.