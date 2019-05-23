Demi Rose Bursts Out Of Barely-There Orange Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

The barely-there triangle bikini has struck Instagram again. On Thursday afternoon, Demi Rose shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her assets in a tiny orange two-piece. The 24-year-old model nearly burst out of her suit as she stunned her fans with the skimpy look.

The photos on Rose’s Instagram feed showed the young social media star standing on the back of a yacht in beautiful crystal blue waters with a cliff behind her in Formentera, Islas Baleares, Spain. She wore the tiniest orange triangle bikini that barely covered her busty chest, held together only by a few thin, clear, silicone straps. Her matching bottoms offered the same amount of coverage with just one orange strip held on by high-waisted silicone thong straps, leaving little to the imagination. Her toned abs and bodacious curves were on full display as she struck a few poses for the series.

In one photo, Rose held her small white sunglasses in her hand as she flashed a hard gaze at the camera with her luscious brown curls falling down one shoulder. The second image showed her looking off into the distance, while she flashed a closed smile in the third photo.

Rose captioned the post, which garnered over 180,000 likes, with just a few water droplet emojis. In the comments, fans gushed over her physique.

“Unreal,” one user simply wrote, while another added a series of fire emojis and hearts.

“You look so beautiful,” someone said.

If Rose’s swimsuit looks familiar, that’s because fans may have seen it recently on her friend and fellow model Tammy Hembrow’s page. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hembrow shared a pink version of the Oh Polly bikini just one day ago. She showed off her assets while sitting on a bed of rocks overlooking the water. Rose commented on Hembrow’s photo with a series of three heart eye emojis.

Rose arrived in Spain earlier this week for a few photo shoots. On Wednesday, she shared another series of photos in a sheer white bikini and a sheer black robe. She accessorized the look with a long medallion necklace, earrings, and a full face of makeup. The model posed with a drink in hand as she lounged in a chair, basking in the evening sun with her hair falling down her shoulders.

The Spain trip comes on the heels of a trip to Tunisia, where she spent several days doing modeling shoots and soaking up the sun, living her best life.