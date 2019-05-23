Kim Kardashian’s Baby’s Birth Certificate Reveals Middle Name Situation

It’s been six days since Kim Kardashian revealed the name of her fourth baby in her May 17 Instagram update that made global headlines. Psalm West now comes with a publicly-released photo, intense media scrutiny, and a May 23 update.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail obtained a copy of Psalm’s birth certificate. The document lists Kim and Kanye West’s son as having the full legal name of Psalm West. No middle name is stated. Also revealed is the identity of the physician who delivered Psalm. Beverly Hills-based Dr. Paul Crane is now confirmed as having been at the birth of all four of the couple’s children. Much like his older sister Chicago, Psalm was welcomed via a surrogate. Kim has not carried a child herself since her second child Saint. Medical complications have left the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star advised to opt for surrogacy.

Fans have long been debating Kim and Kanye’s baby name choices. Most notable is that none of the couple’s children have middle names. North, Saint, and Chicago come without middle names. Psalm joins them.

The Daily Mail further reports that Dr. Crane was employed by Kris Jenner to welcome all of her children. Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian were all delivered by the same physician. The doctor was also present for Kris’ two youngest children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kim didn’t announce Psalm’s name immediately. On May 10, the KKW Beauty founder took to Twitter to announce that her fourth baby had arrived safely. The post (seen below) did not mention a name.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

One week later, Kim took to Instagram with a picture of her newborn son lying in a blanketed pod. A simple caption announced the name Psalm West. The picture has since been deleted.

Baby names in the Kardashian-Jenner family have become a hot topic. By and large, interest stems from this family’s penchant for unusual choices. Alongside Kim and Kanye’s North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, the trend of unusual baby names has manifested in Khloe Kardashian’s choice of True. Similar was seen with Kylie Jenner naming her baby girl Stormi.

Psalm may be unique, but it does seem to follow the Biblical theme seen in his older brother Saint. Whether or not Kanye West’s increasingly religion-centric lifestyle played a role is unknown. The rapper has become known for his weekly “Sunday Service.” Last month, The Daily Mail reported the 41-year-old is “considering” establishing his own church.

Bar the Instagram-released snap of Psalm, neither Kim nor Kanye have shared any other photos of their latest arrival. Today does, however, confirm the middle name situation. Quite simply, that Psalm doesn’t have one.