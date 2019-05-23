Canadian Model Danielle Knudson Playfully Eats Pizza While Clad In Sexy Black Lingerie

Another day, another incredibly sexy photo from lingerie model Danielle Knudson.

As fans of the Canadian-born beauty know, Knudson is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure to fans on social media. The blonde bombshell has already amassed an impressive following of over 400,000 plus on Instagram alone and with each and every sexy photo that she posts, her star continues to rise. In her most recent post, the model is mixing work with pleasure and her fans just can’t handle it.

In the short video posted to her account, the 29-year-old looks absolutely stunning in a black lingerie set that leaves little to the imagination. Danielle poses at a side-angle while showing off her toned and tanned booty in a barely-there, lacy thong. The stunner almost spills out of the matching black bra as she playfully holds up a piece of cheese pizza and takes a big bite.

It comes as no shock that Danielle looks absolutely incredible with her long, blonde locks down and straight. She also sports a face full of makeup and it appears as though the video came in-between shots at a photo shoot. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned stellar reviews from fans with over 29,000 views in addition to 170-plus comments.

Many fans took to the post to let Knudson know how gorgeous she looks while countless others applauded her for having an impromptu pizza party.

“I could watch this all day…,” one follower commented on the video.

“I do believe I just saw and heard the sexiest thing ever…call me crazy.”

“Now I know you got that amazing figure @danielleknudson1. Makes me want to join your pizza party,” another Instagram user commented along with a few emojis.

In an interview with Maxim, the model told fans a lot about herself including what she looks for in an ideal date. According to the blonde-haired beauty, her idea of the perfect first date includes dinner and drinks while chatting and getting to know one another. She also said that further on in a relationship, doing fun activities together is a must.

Additionally, Knudson shared with the publication when she feels the sexiest. And her answer probably won’t come as a shock to most.

“I feel sexiest when I’m naked! When people ask me why I work out, I say, ‘So I can look good naked.'”

Hopefully for the sake of her fans, it’s only a matter of time before Danielle delights in another hot photo or video.