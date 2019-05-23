Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Reveals Diet And Workout Secrets In New Interview

Victoria’s Secret angel, Romee Strijd, has shared some of the secrets that keep her looking catwalk-ready and as you probably guessed, a lot of them revolve around her diet and workout schedule.

“I’m trying to be in the best shape all year round — it’s easier. It’s about balance so I don’t feel like going super hard at one super moment,” she said in an interview with Hollywood Life. “I also drink a lot of water because it just helps you to get everything going and move every day — even if it’s a walk.”

The 23-year-old blonde bombshell later revealed the workouts she’s been doing recently to stay in shape.

“I do a lot of pilates lately,” she said. “I feel like that’s really good. And yoga to lengthen your legs out. I’ll try to do it three days a week. It really depends on my work schedule… It’s not that much about weights as it is the little movements until it really burns but I feel like it really works.”

As for her diet, Romee revealed that she isn’t afraid of consuming carbs. She loves pasta and confessed that her favorite meal is “roasted veggies with a nice pasta, like a pasta pesto or a nice fish, salmon.” She also confessed to loving avocado and said that she adds it to toast for breakfast with an egg. After that, she snacks and then has lunch which usually consists of brown rice with chicken or salmon and some veggies.

Romee, who’s signed to IMG Models, was discovered when she was 14 years old but her modeling career didn’t start until a year later. In a 2017 interview with Elle Magazine, she admitted that at 14, she wasn’t sure about whether she wanted a job walking runways and posing for photos. But within that year, she learned about the fashion industry and decided to give it a go. That leap of faith has led to campaigns with Donna Karan, Alexander McQueen and the crown jewel of many modeling careers, Victoria’s Secret.

Romee regularly shows off her modeling talent and toned form on her Instagram page. A couple of days ago she posted a photo of herself wearing a floral bikini which showed off her tight abs. The photo has close to 250,000 likes and almost all 1,000 comments. Most of those comments showered praise on the model for her physical beauty.

“Wow Romee, you look better than ever wow,” wrote one fan in the commented.

Another fan wrote, “Such a goddess.”