Cindy Kimberly Leaves Little To The Imagination In Newest Instagram Post

Social media personality and model Cindy Kimberly is no stranger to displaying her flawless body on Instagram, and every time she posts a new snap, it becomes an instant hit among her 5.4 million followers.

Following her pic-sharing routine, the model recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a new risque snap wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy, sky-blue front tie top and a pair of denim hotpants. And as she ditched the bra, she revealed her bare chest and a glimpse of her boobs through the plunging neckline of the top.

Cindy wore a full face of makeup comprised of very prominent shimmery blusher, which accentuated her well-defined cheekbones. She opted for a tango-pink lipstick and applied brown eyeshadow. The model tied her raven-colored tresses into a messy ponytail and accessorized with a delicate silver pendant, which drew more attention to her bare chest. She painted her nails white with some black polka dots to keep it stylish and trendy.

To pose for the picture, the model tilted her head slightly, looked straight into the camera, and bit the nail of her thumb. As of the writing of this article, Cindy’s picture gained a lot of attention from her fans, resulting in a whopping 344,000 likes and close to 14,000 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hot model with plenty of complimentary comments.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the outfit was from the fashion brand Revolve. Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Cindy is “totally killing it,” while another one said that Cindy is “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Another fan wrote that he has seen many beautiful models on Instagram, but Cindy is “surely a class apart.”

Another one of her male admirers wrote that he would like to date the hot model.

Other fans, per usual, used several words and phrases like “extremely stunning,” “beyond beautiful,” “too sexy,” and “how come you are real?” to express their admiration for the stunning model.

Speaking of her dating life, according to an article by The Daily Mail, Cindy is allegedly going out with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, 34, as the two were recently spotted together in Catalan. Per the piece, Lewis, after ending his eight-year relationship with former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger in 2015, has been linked to a string of women, including Rita Ora and Danielle Lloyd.

Cindy, however, has denied the allegations and told The Sun that she and Lewis are “just friends.” Nonetheless, the model didn’t rule out the possibility of a future relationship.