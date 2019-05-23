Sarah Hyland Proudly Shows Off Stomach Scars While Flashing Ellen Undies

Sarah Hyland is evidently feeling ultra confident in her body, as the Modern Family star recently showcased her toned tummy — scars and all — on Instagram. In the new post, Sarah poked fun at a running joke between Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres, one wherein the two women debated who was better friends with Jennifer Aniston. Sarah got in on the debate by showing her love for Ellen, wearing the talk show host’s signature underwear. The underwear features a cartoon version of the talk show host’s face.

The 28-year-old was wearing the famous Ellen undies under a pair of distressed jeans, with the underwear waistband more than visible. Sarah joked that Ellen and Jennifer might be close pals, but questioned whether the Friends alum would sport the underwear in the same risque fashion.

After the funny caption, Sarah added a hashtag which made followers take a second look at the photo. At first glance, many people might have missed the scars on Sara’s stomach, but they were identifiable upon closer inspection. The actress has two long scars — which run horizontal and vertical — on her stomach.

Sarah has seemingly been proud to show her scars as late, and this is hardly the first time she’s encouraged fans to show off their own on Instagram. The actress has struggled with some pretty serious health issues over the last few years, including kidney dysplasia, which required her to have a transplant. Sarah underwent her second transplant in 2017, a procedure which had remained a secret for quite some time.

In a video interview with Self, Sarah broke down as she discussed her scars. She spoke of her brother, Ian Hyland, who donated his kidney for her second surgery.

“I call it my KUPA — kidney upper p***y area — always have, will forever,” Hyland said of a bump which resulted from the surgery. “For me, it’s always hard for KUPA to be on display, still mentally it’s hard to get over that,” she continued. “For someone being so tiny to have a stomach that looks like the Jersey Turnpike just shows who I am and what kind of character I have.”

It seems like Sarah has come a long way since the Self interview, as she is now showing off her battle scars with pride.

In less than 3 hours of having been shared, Sarah’s post brought in over 150,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The television star’s boyfriend, Wells Adams, was one of the thousands of users who liked the photo. At the time of this writing, Ellen has not responded to the fun, yet empowering, post.

To see more from Sarah, check out Modern Family when it returns this fall.