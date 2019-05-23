Adrienne Bailon Flaunts Curves In Tiny Orange Bikini In Latest Vacation Snap

Adrienne Bailon wowed her Instagram followers on Thursday, posting a snap of herself enjoying the beach while on vacation in Lanikai Beach, Kailua.

The singer posed for the camera, standing barefoot on a catamaran. Adrienne was captured while wearing a tiny neon orange bikini that featured a front tie. She shaded herself with a high-waisted, hooded cover-up that included orange and green details. She accessorized the look with stylish orange sunglasses, a gold necklace, and a matching anklet. She gave the camera a sexy look while palm trees swayed in the breeze against a vibrant blue sky in the background.

Bailon’s followers loved the former Cheetah Girls star’s figure, with many asking how she got her sexy curves. The singer jokingly credited her mother — and carbs — when replying to one of the comments.

When not on vacation, the actress stays pretty busy. She is the co-host of the television show The Real, and in 2018, she launched her own jewelry line, XIXI. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adrienne said that she named her first collection “Faith and Familia” because it was all about the fact that Latinas love their jewelry. The actress also has a popular YouTube channel where she shares home, health, and beauty tips.

The Real co-host has certainly enjoyed spending plenty of time in the sun as of late. Yesterday, the beauty posted a series of snaps — showing off her wild curves while wearing a crocheted white bikini. She could be seen splashing in the water with her husband, Israel.

But as busy as the star is, there is still something else she would like to do. HollywoodLife reported that Bailon, 25, was ready to begin working on a family. In April, the singer said that starting a family was important to her. The publication noted that the star has experienced difficulty in getting pregnant in the past, and is hoping for the best.

“Now, we have decided that this summer, we will begin again and not stop until [getting pregnant] – I’m not going to be on any planned schedule,” she said.

“If it happens, it happens. I’ve got a great job that supports me and supports my journey as a mom. I think when you go through something like that you recognize that having a baby and getting pregnant truly is a miracle and I’m ready to experience that miracle! However, whenever,” she added.

Until then, the celebrity seems to have plenty to keep her busy.

Fans wanting to keep up with everything going on in Bailon’s life can follow her Instagram account.