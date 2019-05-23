‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Dina Overhears Jack And Traci’s Plans

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday brings a difficult decision for Jack and Traci about Dina. Plus, Adam is out of the hospital, Abby asks Nate out, and Traci gives Cane encouragement as he starts his new job.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) started a new job as a life coach, and Traci (Beth Maitland) gave him some encouragement before he saw his first client. The client needed job interview advice, which Cane provided, and after implementing Cane’s guidance, the client got the job! Cane went to the Abbott mansion to visit Traci to tell her all about it, and they went for a walk. Traci rushed back in from the walk after she had a fantasy that Cane kissed her during it.

Before that, Traci had worked on her book, and then Dina (Marla Adams) needed help finding the bathroom. Dina was confused, and she swatted at Traci. Later, Jack came home, and he talked to Dina. Jack had to tell his mom who he was, and then he helped put her to bed. Dina and Jack agreed things for Dina are getting worse, and they discussed that Dina is no longer safe at home. Jack called Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to update her, and Dina overheard their plans for Ashley to return to help situate their mom in a facility.

Jack also visited Adam (Mark Grossman) in the hospital. Then, Paul (Doug Davidson) showed up with an update about Adam’s shooter. Paul didn’t quite buy the story of the guy who confessed, but Adam insisted it all made sense. Nate (Sean Dominic) came into Adam’s room and declared he could go home, so Adam borrowed scrubs and left. When he returned to the tack house, Adam checked on his duffle bag of money. Then, Adam texted an unknown person and told them that he would not come back to Las Vegas. Later, he stopped by Newman Enterprises and apologized to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) portrait. Adam told the painting that he’s about to let Victor down, and then he texted two other people and told them to come to see him immediately.

At Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) took her family and life frustrations out on some vegetables. She aggressively chopped them while Nate listened to her woes, which included an ex-fiance with a pregnant girlfriend and a newly returned from the dead brother. Abby screamed, and then she cut herself accidentally, so Nate bandaged her wound. He promised to be her friend. Before he left, Abby asked Nate to dinner as friends, and he accepted.