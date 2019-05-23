John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella Bleu, Looks Like A Spitting Image Of Her Father In First Instagram Post

Ella Bleu Travolta is the latest celebrity kid to join Instagram.

In her first post last night, the 19-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston shared a short introduction video with fans to let them know that she’s so excited to join the platform. In less than a day of creating her account, Ella has already amassed an impressive following of over 42,000 and that number is growing by the minute.

In the short clip, Travolta looks like a spitting image of her famous father. The teen wears her long, dark locks pulled behind her ears while rocking a face full of subtle yet beautiful makeup, including eyeliner and lipgloss. Ella is all smiles in the seconds-long clip, explaining to fans that she is so “excited” to join Instagram, and she can’t wait to share her journey with fans. At the end of the clip, she tells fans to “stay tuned” for upcoming posts.

Since the video went live on her account a few short hours ago, it’s already earned the 19-year-old a ton of attention with over 105,000 views in addition to 2,000 comments. Some followers took to the post to welcome Ella to Instagram while countless others couldn’t get over how much she looks like her famous father.

“You are beautiful! You have the best of both your parents features. Can’t wait to see your new movie,” one follower commented with two pink heart emoji.

“AHHH!!! Welcome to Insta Ella!!!! Awwww!!!! Love you!”

“Omg how is it possible to look exactly like mom and exactly like dad. Insane. DNA I tell ya,” one more chimed in.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston also took time to welcome their daughter to social media as well. While Kelly simply posted a series of kissy face emoji, Travolta sent a heartfelt note to his only daughter.

“My baby girl! All grown up! You look gorgeous.”

According to Radar Online, joining Instagram is a huge step for Ella, who is a member of the Church of Scientology just like her parents. On May 9, Ella attended Dianetics Day with Travolta and Preston, which is said to be one of the biggest events of the year for the church. Tony Ortega, who is a Scientology expert, dished that it’s shocking for a celebrity kid who practices Scientology to join social media because most of them keep a low profile.

“Most well-known scientology actors’ kids don’t really do anything public, so this is kind of a big step for Ella. It shows that she considers herself a scientologist and she’s part of that group,” he dished.

According to IMDB, Ella has a role alongside her father and Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming film titled The Poison Rose, and she seems to be following the footsteps of her parents by making a career in acting.

Fans can follow Ella on Instagram to stay up to date with all of the happenings in her life.