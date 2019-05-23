Milo Ventimiglia Teases ‘Amazing’ Ending For ‘This Is Us’

The NBC star has a big secret to keep for at least three more years.

It’s not happening until 2022, but Milo Ventimiglia says he knows how This Is Us will end, and he promises it will not disappoint fans. In a new interview with Extra, the 41-year-old actor, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson on the NBC drama, says the series finale will be “amazing.” But Ventimiglia also teased big changes before the series wraps three years from now.

“By the time we get there, it is going to morph into something that we could not dream or imagine it could become.”

Milo Ventimiglia praised the entire This Is Us team for the show’s success. The Emmy-nominated actor said the This Is Us cast is comprised of “a lovely machine of artists” and that he is grateful to work with them.

This Is Us was recently renewed by NBC for a whopping three seasons, which means it will run for at least six seasons total. But even before the series was guaranteed a six-season run, show creator Dan Fogelman teased that viewers had only seen about half of the Pearson family’s story.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter just ahead of the This Is Us season 3 finale, Fogelman said he felt that the episode, titled “Her,” felt like the “midpoint” of the series.

“I think we’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go. We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan. I think where you find the characters right now, you’re in the middle of their story. “

Fogelman previously revealed that he has already shot some footage for the This Is Us series finale, and several of the other stars from the series have confirmed that they indeed know the ending to the show.

It was more than a year ago that This Is Us star Mandy Moore (matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show) told Entertainment Tonight that not only had “parts” of the ending been shot but that she was happy that the showrunner had a carefully thought out plan to lead up to the end of the Pearsons’ story.

Moore’s TV son, Sterling K. Brown also told Entertainment Weekly that the future-set scenes, which we now know revolves around Rebecca Pearson’s deathbed, hold a clue to the eventual ending of the NBC drama series.

And Justin Hartley, who plays Moore’s other son, told People that he “kind of knows” how the series ends. Which pretty much means he does.

It sounds like most of the core members of the This Is Us cast know how the series will end, which means they all have big secrets to keep for at least three more years.

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall.