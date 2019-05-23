‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, May 24: Ridge Angers Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 24 reveal that husband and wife will have a showdown that may shake the very foundations of their marriage. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will face another hurdle when she becomes aware of his true feelings concerning their children, per Highlight Hollywood.

Just because they are married to each other, it doesn’t mean that Ridge and Brooke always see eye-to-eye. When it comes to their children, this couple often bumps heads as they back their own flesh and blood. To make matters worse, both Brooke and Ridge are meddling parents who often interfere in their children’s personal lives. Perhaps the situation would have been easier to manage if their children were not frequently in relationships with each other.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has just told Brooke that she is ending her marriage. After reading a forged letter from Caroline, the blonde decided that she needs to be a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She then informed her husband that they needed to put the children first. Hope opined that he would be happy with Steffy and the girls, and she would find purpose with Douglas. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) accepted her decision because he did not want to cause her any more pain.

Brooke was devastated to learn that Hope wanted to quit her marriage. She pointed out that Liam’s dream was to be with her and that she was letting her fears decide her future. Hope was adamant that she needed to put the children first and allow Liam to be with his girls.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will tell Ridge about Hope’s decision. She will be stunned when Ridge expresses his true feelings about Hope and Liam’s impending divorce. As he told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), he likes the idea of Liam and Steffy being together with the girls. He just did not want Thomas to interfere in “Lope’s” marriage.

Brooke will be disgusted that her husband is happy about Hope and Liam splitting up. She has always firmly believed that they were meant to be together. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that she might even feel betrayed that Ridge may have wanted the “Lope” union to end. Trouble may be on the horizon for the couple if they cannot support each other’s families.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news.