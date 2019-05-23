Wendy Williams Spotted ‘In Great Spirits’ With Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Hours After His Arrest

Wendy Williams doesn’t seem to have a care in the world these days as she enjoys her new life with her 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. On Wednesday evening, the two attended a Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, in support of the talk show host’s partnership with Snack Pop’s Candy Pop and Cookie Pop. There, they mingled and laughed away their troubles. Just one day prior, Kevin Jr. reportedly had an altercation with his father — Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter — in West Orange, New Jersey.

An inside source told HollywoodLife that Williams appeared to be “in good spirits” at the event, despite the previous day’s drama.

“If she was stressed or upset, you would never know as she was upbeat the whole time,” the source said.

The source added that Williams looked “amazing” in a long-sleeved blue dress paired with white sneakers. She was all smiles the entire time as she greeted fellow guests and interacted with her son, who followed her from New York City to Chicago for the expo.

“Wendy had a blast at the event booth and was excited to discuss a new charity partner she was working with. She said it was great to see tons of love for her in Chicago,” the source continued, adding that tons of fans surrounded Williams to meet her. “You could tell how much she knows she’s loved.”

Late on Tuesday evening, Kevin Jr. and his father reportedly got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of a store near their New Jersey home, according to TMZ. Williams, who now lives in a Manhattan apartment, had dropped her son off so that he could pick something up. Kevin Jr. was allegedly unaware that his father was home, and the two got into a heated argument. They did patch things up — and headed out to a store — but argued again when they arrived.

The argument was reportedly about Kevin Sr.’s demand for spousal support from his wife. Eventually, the fight got physical when Kevin Sr. put his son into a headlock. In an effort to break the hold, Kevin Jr. punched his father in the nose.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Ethics County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey told People that Kevin Jr. was arrested and charged with simple assault, but the West Orange Police Department processed and released him that same evening.

Kevin Sr. said in a statement that he will not be taking legal action against his son.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” he said. “Things are not always how they appear.”