Claudia Alende Flaunts Curvaceous Derriere In Leggings And Sports Bra

Brazilian bombshell and Burger Babes founder Claudia Alende took to her Instagram account yesterday to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in full workout gear.

The sexy photo featured the model rocking a pair of cerulean blue leggings with a thick, vibrant orange waistband and a matching sports bra. Coined as Megan Fox’s doppelganger, Alende’s long, jet-black locks were pulled up into a tight ball on top of her head.

A few messy strands of hair flowed down her ears and framed her face. The loose strands appeared to be a little unkempt and sweaty, as if the 25-year-old model had just finished an intense workout.

The photo featured Claudia standing near a kitchen countertop with red strawberries and a Mason jar containing either milk or yogurt sitting next to a blender as she appeared to prepare a nutritious smoothie.

The vibrant blue-and-orange workout ensemble paired well with Alende’s perfect pale complexion and dark hair. The skintight bottoms hugged her curvaceous backside in all the right places.

The orange waistband and the angle at which she twisted her body for the photo highlighted her trim figure. Her toned arms were positioned in a way that allowed just a hint of her voluptuous bosom to sneak into the snapshot.

While Claudia did not look in the direction of the camera, she did peek back over her shoulder, putting her Megan Fox look-a-like features on full display. Alende didn’t let working out and whipping up a smoothie stop her from rocking a full face of cosmetics, including a nice bold lip color, blush and gorgeous, dark eye makeup.

In the caption of the captivating photo, Claudia asked her 9.7 million Instagram followers to share what their “dream job” was in the comments. In the 24 hours since the Brazilian beauty first posted the photo, her fans showered it with just shy of 110,000 likes and nearly 800 comments.

Overwhelmed by her breathtaking looks, most who commented stuck to compliments and completely overlooked the model’s question in the caption.

“Beautiful,” “hot,” “stunning,” and “gorgeous” were some of the single-word compliments found in the comments. At a loss for words, some posted nothing more than fire and heart emoticons.

Loading...

Alende also shared a separate snapshot of herself demonstrating how wide she can open her mouth as she prepared to sink her pearly white teeth into a 3 Wise Men Burger from Burger Babes.

“Claudia, you are looking much more beautiful than ever,” one follower gushed in the comments of the juicy photo.