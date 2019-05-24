‘National Enquirer’ Theme Park Shows Princess Diana’s Death On Animated Video

The National Enquirer has launched a new theme park where a chief display is a computerized model of the death of Princess Diana that the creator claims isn’t in poor taste. Just down the road from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, National Enquirer Live! is the newest attraction in the Smoky Mountains.

The Daily Beast says that the amusement park’s creator, Robin Turner, who uses the princess’ 1997 car crash death as a prominent theme insists that the display which opens on Friday, is informational.

“It’s a 3D computer model, and you’re looking down on what looks just like Paris, but it’s three-dimensional,” Turner said.

While much of the information included is based on the facts of the tragedy, other factors are based on the theories of The National Enquirer.

“It’s projected, and you see the buildings and everything in a 3D presentation. And it shows the pathway as she left the Ritz hotel, and the paparazzi chasing her, and the bang-flash that we think blinded the driver — and how it happened.”

Turner, who is a principal investor in the venture, insists that the story of Princess Diana’s death will be handled sensitively and tastefully for the visiting audience who will shell out $24.99 per adult, and $18.99 for each child to walk through the park which also features photos of Elvis Presley in his coffin.

National Enquirer claims Princess Diana exhibit at theme park attraction is "not in poor taste" https://t.co/4B5LPhs9vf — ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 24, 2019

Turner says that there is no blood in the Princess Diana display, as it is “animated,” but you will see her limp body in the back seat of the Mercedes sedan. Also included will be a list of rumors, including the idea that the princess was pregnant, and another that suggests that the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed were a hit by a British intelligence organization on orders from Buckingham Palace.

After reading the list of rumors, visitors will be polled to see which “opinion” they believe, stressing that it’s all handled “very professionally.

The Los Angeles Times says that the Pigeon Forge location is only the beginning of The National Enquirer theme parks in the United States, as a second location is set to open in Branson, Missouri, in late June.

Both parks intend to have a red carpet that visitors can walk, and displays on “crimes of the century.”

In England, the family of Princess Diana has created a park where people can visit in honor of the fallen princess, but it doesn’t include information about her death, says The Inquisitr.