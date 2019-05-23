Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Holds Phoebe Again

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mother will unknowingly hold her own baby. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) thinks that her daughter Beth died the night she was born. However, the infant is actually Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly adopted daughter, Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Steffy has just returned from Europe. She has spent the past few months in Paris working at Forrester Creations International. She was able to take both her daughters with her because she had ample help. Taylor Forrester (Hunter Tylo) and the baby’s nanny Amelia (Nicola Posener) were there to take care of the kids.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was thrilled that his girls were coming home. He told his brother that he really missed them and could not wait for their return. Therefore, he made sure that he was there when they arrived in Los Angeles.

However, Liam shocked Steffy with his devastating news. He told his ex-wife that he and Hope were going to get a divorce. B&B viewers will remember that Steffy was very concerned about their marriage when she left for Paris. She told them that she wanted them to take the time away from the girls to concentrate on their relationship. Liam’s news will stun her because she expected their marriage to be stronger than before she had left.

One of Steffy’s first visitors will be Hope. She and Phoebe share an incredible connection, and she cannot wait to see the infant again. B&B fans will remember her description of holding Phoebe. She said that it was as if an electric current passed through her arms and into her heart when she held the baby for the first time. She became obsessed with the girl and at the time, Steffy thought that the attachment was unhealthy.

Hope will make her way to the cliff house to see the girls. Of course, she also wants to see Kelly (Zoe Pennington), but she has a special place in her heart for Phoebe. Hope now believes she knows the reason for this bond. She thinks that Flo is Phoebe’s birth mother and that they share the same bloodline.

Hope is correct. They do share the same bloodline and a very special bond. Phoebe is actually Beth Avalon Spencer, the daughter of Hope and Liam Spencer.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.