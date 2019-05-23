Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted At The Monaco Grand Prix With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez And Son Cristiano Jr.

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a day of fun with his family as a spectator at the 2019 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying session on Sunday, reported The Daily Mail. He watched from the VIP stand alongside his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and his son, Cristiano Jr.

The trio were spotted cheering on the racers as they looked on across the track. Ronaldo dressed casually in a gray sweatshirt and white pants, with a pair of dark glasses shielding his eyes. He paired the look with a chain around his neck, a few rings and an earring in his left ear, while his hair was styled in his signature pompadour.

The soccer player, who currently plays for Italian club Juventus, was joined by his girlfriend of three years, who brought her own style to the event. She dressed in a black sweatshirt and black biker shorts, which she paired with long, dangling shiny earrings and a chic green handbag. She wore her dark hair pulled back at the nape of her neck, and added a touch of black eye makeup and pink lipstick.

Ronaldo’s 8-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., was also seen having a good time while wearing a denim jacket, gray pants and white baseball cap.

In addition to Cristiano Jr., the world-famous soccer player has 2-year-old twins, Eva and Mateo. He shares a 1-year-old daughter, Alana Martina, with Rodriguez. Although the couple is not married, Rodriguez admitted to Spanish magazine Hola! that she would love for Ronaldo to ask for her hand in marriage, reported TheSun.

“Every couple wants to get married and I would love to personally. Right how we have priorities and a lot of responsibilities, although in the future it would be marvelous to become Cristiano’s wife.”

Loading...

Rodriguez added that the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend is a huge support to her and that she is happy to have him by her side, explaining that he and the children are everything to her and bring happiness to her life.

At another point, the 25-year-old talked to Italy’s Elle magazine about her relationship with the iconic Portuguese forward, telling them that it was love at first sight for the adorable couple, reported The Mirror.