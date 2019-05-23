Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter Lyssa ‘Snubbed’ Her On Mother’s Day, Chapman Publicly Calls Her Out

'I'm very disappointed today,' wrote Beth.

Beth Chapman is quite upset with her stepdaughter Lyssa, and she’s not afraid to air her family’s dirty laundry on Twitter, Pop Culture reports.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter publicly called out her stepdaughter Lyssa, Dog’s 31-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. It all started with a tweet in which Beth publicly took her stepdaughter to task for both failing to acknowledge her on Mother’s Day, as well as for seemingly excluding Beth and Duane from a school event.

“I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter @BabyLyssaC not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a HMD

She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation

On Friday ????I would have moved a mountain to be there ????”

However, the public airing of dirty laundry didn’t end there. In a series of follow-up tweets, Beth responded to supporters who offered their sympathies; in one tweet she even accused Lyssa of blocking Beth’s phone number, forcing her (Beth) to try to get her attention on Twitter.

Beth didn’t exclusively get sympathy from Twitter respondents, however: a couple of haters also stepped in to the conversation, including some who suggested that she should keep her family’s drama private. And Beth even let loose with some vitriol with a respondent who was trying to be sympathetic: when the user told her not to let this get the best of her, Beth responded with “I’ll decide what’s best for me to get upset about ty for your concern.”

Lyssa's Twitter account, for what it's worth, has been silent since Wednesday afternoon, as of this writing.

Lyssa’s Twitter account, for what it’s worth, has been silent since Wednesday afternoon, as of this writing.

However, it’s difficult to say for certain how long she and Beth have been estranged, or if they’re even estranged at all. As recently as November 2018, Lyssa had publicly asked fans to pray for her stepmother as she battles cancer.

Duane “Dog” Chapman has 11 children, nine from previous relationships and marriages, and two with Beth. Two of his children (neither of whom are from his relationship with Beth) have died. Beth claims that she loves her children and stepchildren equally.

“[I’ve] been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids I love them all equally.”

A few days ago, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Beth and Duane were in Colorado, where Beth was born and raised, for their anniversary. However, their anniversary plans were stymied by a late-spring snowfall that brought 6-12 inches of snow to parts of Colorado.