Instagram Goes Wild As Nicole Scherzinger Spills Out Of Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger is setting Instagram on fire with her latest post.

As fans of Scherzinger know, the black-haired beauty has been in Australia where she is filming the hit show Australia’s Got Talent. But she recently took a little break from work and jetted off on a tropical vacation to Hawaii. During her trip, the 40-year-old has been delighting her fans with a number of bikini-clad photos, and earlier today was certainly no exception. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account, the former Pussycat Doll member looks nothing short of incredible.

In the image, the stunner poses against a multi-colored wall that features a painting with a ton of cactus and a rainbow. Nicole appears to be makeup-free in the snapshot, wearing her long, dark locks in a high bun along with a straw hat. The singer grabs the brim of her cap with one hand and holds a bowl of shaved ice in the other.

And while Nicole looks incredibly beautiful in the image, it’s her swimsuit that really has fans talking. In the series of photos, Nicole is rocking a skimpy, yellow bikini top that she spills out of — showing off plenty of cleavage to her 3.7 million-plus followers. Scherzinger also shows off a little bit of her taut abs and completes her look with a towel wrapped around her waist as well as a thin silver necklace that dips down all the way into her cleavage. The next two photos in the series are very similar to the first, with slightly different poses.

In just a short time of the post going live, it’s earned the television judge a ton of attention with over 21,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments — a number that is growing by the minute. Some of Nic’s followers commented on the photo to let her know what big fans they are while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless bikini body.

“I want to marry her,” one follower commented with two heart-eye emoji.

“Didn’t realise [sic] they started putting perfection at the end of a rainbow.”

“She looks beautiful without makeup,” another follower wrote.

And when she isn’t relaxing on the beach, Scherzinger is either putting in work at her actual job or at the gym. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the 40-year-old posted another steamy workout video for her loyal followers. In the short clip, Scherzinger shows off her insane figure in a tiny black sports bra and matching leggings, showing off her toned abs, arms, and legs. The black-haired beauty wears her hair in a low bun with a cap on top as she demonstrates a number of different exercises, including squats, cycling, and some other mat work with kettlebells.

This just goes to show that hard work pays dividends.