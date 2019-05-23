Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In White See-Through Shirt At Disneyland

Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter, North West, headed to a theme park this week to celebrate the birthday of a friend.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim and North were seen walking hand-in-hand through Disneyland, sharing a fun-filled day together. Kardashian donned a casual ensemble, one which included baggy cream-colored cargo pants, gray-and-black sneakers, a tan hooded sweatshirt, and a skin-tight white tank top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went braless under the skimpy shirt, and left little to the imagination in the process. Kim’s ample cleavage was on full display as she strolled around with her daughter.

Kim had her long dark hair pulled back behind her head in a sleek ponytail, and sported a full face of makeup for the outing. Kim’s glam look included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and a nude color on her lips. She finished off her look with a pair of small earrings.

Meanwhile, little North wore a pair of dark denim jeans, a white tank top with a picture of a zebra on it, white Adidas sneakers, and a black wrist band.

North had her long hair straightened, and wore some black Mickey Mouse ears with a mini veil for the occasion.

The Inquisitr reported, back in March, that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West believe that their oldest daughter could be a star.

“Both Kim and Kanye are convinced North’s got star quality flowing through her veins and they want her to capitalize on it right away,” an insider told Life & Style.

The source goes on to reveal that Kim and Kanye believe that their little girl could end up being a bigger star than either of them — and with their connections and knowledge about how Hollywood works, it seems that North’s name could be up appearing in bright lights as she gets older.

“They’ve been drumming it into her with acting lessons, voice coaching and etiquette classes – and it’s really worked wonders for her confidence. She wants to be bigger and better than her parents, and with all their money behind her, there’s no reason why she won’t,” the source added.

Of course, Kardashian and West have three other children — son Saint, daughter Chicago, and newborn baby boy, Psalm West.

According to TMZ, the couple already have all of their kids’ names trademarked, preparing for any future branding that they may want to do with — and for — their children.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and North West by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show airs Sunday nights on the E! network.