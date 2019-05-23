June Shannon Appears To Be Missing Her Front Teeth In Latest ‘From Not To Hot’ Clip

June Shannon appears to have some missing front teeth in a clip from a new special titled From Not to Hot: The Road to Intervention that will air on We TV. It features the reality star and her family as they try to put Shannon on the road to recovery during her struggle with substance abuse.

Page Six reported that a representative for the series explained that Shannon cracked her front teeth while eating, hence the appearance of missing teeth in the clip.

Page Six detailed aspects of the program, one wherein the reality star and her family sit down for a difficult intervention with Dr. Ish Major. In the clip, it is revealed that Shannon’s teenaged daughter, Alana Thompson, is living with her sister — Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

“Do you not understand that I am staying with my sister?” cries Alana Thompson in an emotional exchange with her mother. “And that’s not by choice.”

While her mother maintains that moving out was her own decision, Alana disagrees. The youngest of June’s children has lived with her sister Lauryn, Lauryn’s husband Joshua Efird, and the couple’s daughter, Ella, for the past several months.

In the clip, June’s daughter, Lauryn Shannon, states of her mother’s condition, “If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either going to wind up in jail or she’s going to die.”

TMZ reported that June Shannon has reportedly moved in with boyfriend Geno Doak in the aftermath of the twosome’s arrest. The two reportedly live together, per the entertainment news outlet, in a room at the Wind Creek Casino in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Blast reported that, after her arrest, June was told by a judge to stay away from Doak — noting that if he violated the stay away order, he would be thrown in jail. The stay away order was due to a charge of domestic violence that was leveled against Doak after the couple was arrested in March.

The couple was arrested in March of this year for possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia while at an Alabama gas station. In a clip from the upcoming show, June’s family tries in vain to reach out to the ailing reality star as she continues to spiral downward.

June was charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance, and with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. The Blast reported she could face one year in prison if convicted.

The Shannon/Thompson family first burst into the public consciousness as the stars of their own reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, on TLC. The show premiered on August 8, 2012, and ended on August 14, 2014. TLC canceled the series after four seasons, after rumors of Shannon dating a man who was a registered sex offender arose.

The family returned to television — on We TV — in the series Mama June: From Not to Hot, which detailed the transformation of June Shannon, chronicling her weight loss of over 300 lbs.

June Shannon is a mother to Alana Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, and Anna “Chickadee” Shannon (now Anna Cardwell).

From Not to Hot: The Road to Intervention airs Friday, May 24 at 9 p.m. EST on We TV.