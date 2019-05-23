Lara Croft Hottie Alicia Vikander Flaunts Bikini Cleavage On Yacht

Filling Angelina Jolie’s shoes is a tall order. Alicia Vikander took over the iconic Lara Croft role in 2018 – Tomb Raider saw the video game-turned-movie franchise cast this Swedish actress, and it looks like they picked the right girl.

On May 23, Splash News obtained photos of the 30-year-old soaking up the sun on a yacht in Cannes, France. Trading in her gun-toting outfits for a more relaxed swimwear look, Vikander was seen in a halterneck black bikini that didn’t hold back on flaunting her rock-hard physique. Of course, a bikini is likely to showcase a little cleavage. Vikander’s two-piece didn’t disappoint. While not overly revealing, Alicia’s tiny black bikini seemed comprehensive in flaunting her long legs, flat stomach, defined shoulders, and feminine assets.

Vikander’s physique made major headlines last year – everyone wanted to know how the actress had turned into the muscle machine she is. SELF interviewed Alicia’s trainer Magnus Lygdbäck on just how he helped the star achieve her ripped body.

“Seven months before filming, I started Alicia on a nutrition plan for her to gain muscle and to boost her metabolism.”

As Harper’s Bazaar report, Vikander’s workouts came paired with a fine-tuned diet. Her lunches and dinners packed in 40g of protein, the same amount in “good carbs,” and a slightly lower amount of “healthy” fats. Snacks were also protein-based – chicken skewers, sashimi, and grilled octopus were all on the menu.

Vikander isn’t the only celebrity who has been spotted in the Cannes Film Festival location. Earlier today, Splash News obtained photos of Kendall Jenner sunbathing in the French resort town. This year’s film festival has likewise seen a plethora of mega-stars show their faces at premieres. Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk has been spotted on the Cannes red carpet. Likewise Margot Robbie, Bella Hadid and newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Vikander comes with an interesting background, physique-wise. As a classically-trained ballerina, the actress grew up with the art’s regimented philosophies and barre exercises that tone muscles. The shift from dainty dancer to iron-pumping warrior could not have been more visible – a workout video of Alicia (seen above) showed the star enviably ripped as she maintained her Lara Croft body.

Bucking the trend when it comes to celebrities, Alicia does not have an Instagram presence. Interestingly, this echoes Lara Croft’s former face. Angelina Jolie is likewise absent from social media. Amid Hollywood’s massively popular social media accounts, few stars have resisted the temptation to take to Instagram.

Alicia may not take to the platform to showcase her killer body, but it looks like Splash News is keeping fans updated on this star.