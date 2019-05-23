Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette’: Peter The Pilot Is Already Falling Hard For Hannah In Episode 3

Peter Weber impressed Hannah Brown during the first night of The Bachelorette filming by wearing his pilot’s uniform as he stepped out of the limousine. Spoilers for Episode 3 airing on Monday, May 27 tease that Hannah and Peter will get a chance to spend more time together during a date and it’s clear that temperatures will be rising.

E! News shares the sneak peek into this Episode 3 interaction between Hannah and Peter. As The Inquisitr has shared, Weber ends up on one of Brown’s group dates during the May 27 show. The two will share a kiss during a group photo shoot, but The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that they will also share some steamy moments together during some alone time.

Peter will tell Hannah that his mom had been a pageant queen just like Brown was and it sounds as if she’ll get a kick out of this tidbit. Later in a moment away from Hannah, he’ll talk about how hard he’s falling for her.

Weber will talk about how sweet The Bachelorette is and how he loves her giggle. Peter will even mention that she could end up being his wife someday and he is obviously on Cloud 9 after spending this time with her.

Not only will Hannah and Peter click with one another during this time to chat, but The Bachelorette spoilers also reveal that they will walk outside together and have a sizzling-hot makeout session. This will involve Weber picking Brown up and the two will kiss passionately as she has her legs wrapped around him. Obviously, this is pretty steamy action for Episode 3.

It looks pretty obvious that Peter will be getting a rose during this episode. Not only will he surely get a rose, but The Bachelorette spoilers share via The Inquisitr hint that this connection between Weber and Brown may be obvious enough to make fellow suitor Luke Parker jealous.

Could Peter Weber become a frontrunner for Hannah’s final rose this spring? The Bachelorette spoilers do suggest that he is one to keep an eye on, but he will not be the only suitor who makes Brown’s heart beat a little faster as her connections deepen.

The season is just getting started, but Hannah Brown is clearly smitten with some of her bachelors and they are definitely falling hard for her. Fans will be anxious to see how the rest of this season plays out and The Bachelorette spoilers hint that it’s going to be a wild one.