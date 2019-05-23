‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Pay To Fly Banner Over Seattle Demanding A Rewritten Final Season

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the recently concluded final season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones fans are still reeling from a series finale that subverted many of their expectations. In the end, Bran, a character that seemed to contribute very little to the plot, won the Iron Throne while Daenerys, the former “Breaker of Chains,” became a dragon riding mass murderer. It was shocking, to say the least, and some fans want a redo.

One fan decided to make a spectacle of his disappointment by hiring a plane to fly an aerial banner over Seattle with a simple request.

“Someone rewrite Game of Thrones season 8 please.”

The fan in question, Ryan Geddes, created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the stunt.

“This started as a stupid joke with my friends and it gained a lot of traction, and here I am,” Geddes said in an interview with a local TV station, KIRO 7.

The fundraiser made $695 in a week and the plane flew the banner on Wednesday, May 22 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

This isn’t the first time that a disappointed Game of Thrones fan has done something to express their displeasure. There’s a petition on Change.org calling for the season to be redone by “competent writers.” As of writing, over 1.5 million people have signed it.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition’s call to action reads.

Despite the high number of signatures, it hasn’t been well received by some of the actors on the cast. As CNN reports, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, has called it “disrespectful.”

Kit Harington also said that all critics of the show could “go f*ck themselves” in an interview back in April, People Magazine reports. This statement wasn’t in reference to the petition, but it’s possibly an indication of how he feels about it.

A redone Season 8 probably won’t happen, but Games of Thrones fans may see the promised prequels as hopeful signs that they’ll see Westeros again.

As IGN notes, there are five spinoffs in development based on the A Song Of Ice And Fire book series, the source material behind Game of Thrones. In a recent blog post, author George R.R. Martin said that three of the “successor shows” are mare making good progress.

“The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” he wrote. “What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories.”