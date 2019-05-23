‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Is Heading Back To Jail For Probation Violation

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps will be heading back to jail after violating the terms of her probation. According to Us Weekly, Luann was in court this morning in Palm Beach, Florida. It was reported that the 56-year-old was ordered back to jail after the presiding judge believed Luann wasn’t taking her probation seriously.

Luann failed an alcohol test earlier this year, and also did not provide documentation that proved she was attending mandatory AA meetings. The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer is already in custody in Palm Beach, and how long she will remain in custody is unclear. The specific details regarding her stint in jail have not yet been released at this time. It was reported by Radar Online that Luann was taken to jail from court this afternoon, putting her upcoming cabaret show in Atlanta on May 30 in jeopardy.

All of this stems from Luann’s December of 2017 arrest in Palm Beach, where she was put behind bars for charges including disorderly intoxication, battery, and resisting arrest. The cabaret performer accepted a plea deal, and ultimately entered into rehab twice. Luann was ordered to abstain from alcohol, and to attend two AA meetings a week. Luanne evidently lived up to these expectations for some time prior to failing the alcohol test earlier this year. The actress admitted that she had two mimosas after a cabaret performance in Chicago, a choice which has now put her in this predicament.

Luann has been taking her sobriety seriously during this season of RHONY, but the show was filmed towards the end of 2018 — before she had her slip. The “Feeling Jovani” singer has not been shy about her issues with alcohol, and often discussed her struggle.

“I take it day by day. Every day is a struggle and I’m no different than anyone else,” Luann admitted to Us Weekly. “I do the best that I can do. I get on the stage and that keeps me busy and it keeps me focused on my cabaret, and I get to put my creative energy into that and it keeps me out of trouble. I’m just doing yoga and taking care of myself and hanging out with less people that are prone to partying.”

Luann’s “Countess and Friends” cabaret show has affected how the star has followed through on her probation requirements, with attending AA meetings being an issue because of her intense show schedule.

The Real Housewives of New York airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.